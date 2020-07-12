Earl (Buddy) Bryan Pillow Jr. Earl (Buddy) Bryan Pillow Jr., 76, of Lynchburg, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He fought a courageous battle against kidney cancer and passed away peacefully at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Davis Jennings Pillow and Earl Bryan Pillow; sister, Catherine Bell and brother, Marshall Jennings. He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Jean Pillow, daughter, Angelia Pillow Colinger and son-in-law, Michael Todd Colinger of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, Zachary, Courtney, and his pride and joy, Sydney Colinger; sister, Fannie Marie (Susie) Wright (Dennis), of Rustburg; brothers, Walter Lester Pillow (special friend Betty), of Gladys, and Steven Wayne Pillow, of Gladys; and his special Southwest Virginia family. Earl spent most of his life in the woods with a chainsaw as a logger and could out-work anyone half his age. Many will remember Earl for his faith and love for Jesus Christ. Born again on February 26, 1981, he would find any opportunity to witness and share the gospel with others. The family extends a special Thank You to Centra Hospice, and especially Elaine Dameron; for her compassion and friendship during Earl's final months. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg with Pastor Marvin Suitt officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior. The family will receive friends at other times at 102 Tomahawk Drive, Lynchburg VA, 24502. Matthew 25:21, John 3: 3, 2 Corinthians 5:8 Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
