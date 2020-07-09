Patrick Allen Poindexter, 54, of Goode, died on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born in Bedford, on March 17, 1966, a son of the late Shirley N. Poindexter and Anna Atkinson Poindexter. In addition to his parents, Patrick was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Poindexter. Patrick is survived by fiancée, Lala Chappelle; son, Cody Poindexter and girlfriend, Kieran Fraley; daughter, Megan Poindexter and fiancé, Christopher Allen; grandchildren, Larissa Clutter and Luna Allen; brother, Jerry Poindexter; and numerous other family and friends. Patrick loved working on old cars, hunting and fishing and his job at Arms Precision Machinery. He was a man who worked his whole life and enjoyed life to the fullest. A family visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford. Burch Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, (540-586-7360) is assisting the family.
Poindexter, Patrick Allen
