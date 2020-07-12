Potter, Alice Katherine "Kay¿

Alice Katherine "Kay" Potter A funeral service for former Lynchburg resident Alice "Kay" Katherine Potter will be held in Arlington National Cemetery on Friday, July 17, 2020. Mrs. Potter's husband, Walter, was business manager in the late 1970s of the company that then owned The News & Advance. Mrs. Potter passed away peacefully at her home in Naples, Fla. on October 16, 2019, at the age of 100. Previous to joining Carter Glass & Sons Publishers Inc. in Lynchburg, Mr. and Mrs. Potter owned and operated the daily Culpeper (Va.) Star-Exponent, four other weeklies in Virginia and a daily in New Jersey. During her time in Culpeper, Mrs. Potter was elected to the town council, headed multiple civic organizations and worked as an award-winning reporter for the family's paper, raised two boys and supported her husband. Statewide she was active in Virginia Press Women and an early supporter of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Born in Louisville, Ky., in 1919, the former Kay Hudson grew up in Nashville, Tenn., where she was graduated from Hume-Fogg High School in 1935 and attended the George Peabody College for Teachers. Later she worked in Washington, D.C., where she met Mr. Potter. After they were married in 1942, Mr. Potter left for service in World War II while Mrs. Potter studied at Johns Hopkins School of Nursing in Baltimore, Md. Mr. and Mrs. Potter moved to Naples, Fla. in 1981. In Naples, Mrs. Potter was a founder and president of the Mangrove Action Group and a columnist for the Pelican Bay Post. She was named the first Pelican Bay Person of the Year. Mrs. Potter is survived by two sons, Walter Brown Potter Jr. of Falls Church, Va., and Robert Mclean Potter of Raleigh, N.C.; a sister, Vivian Herman of West Hartford, Conn.; two grandchildren, Page Potter of Charlottesville, Va., and Christina Potter, Baltimore, Md.; a nephew, Terence Herman of Edmond, Okla.; a niece, Dawn Herman of Norfolk, Mass.; two great nieces, Erica Saunders of Tucson, Ariz., and Daniela Herman of Edmond, Okla.; a great nephew, Kyle Herman of Austin, Texas; and five great great nephews. Mrs. Potter will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery next to her husband. The funeral begins at 1 p.m. Consult https://www.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Funerals for details including Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family prefers donations be made to the School of Nursing at Johns Hopkins University. The School may be contacted by phone at (410) 955-4284 or on its web site (http://www.nursing.jhu.edu).
