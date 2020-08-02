You have permission to edit this article.
Powell, Joshua Edward
Powell, Joshua Edward

Joshua Edward Powell, 25, of Lynchburg passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Joshua was born in Lynchburg, February 19, 1995. He had a passion for his motorcycle and loved to ride. He also loved his family, especially enjoyed family cookouts and good food. He was a loving son, brother and uncle and will be missed. He is survived by his father, Phillip Powell and wife Lisa; his mother, Melissa Johnson and husband Robby; Stephanie Mawyer, P.J. Powell, Thomas Vance, Trevor Vance, Brian Reynolds, Jr., Cadie Johnson, Cody Johnson, Christian Turpin; his maternal grandmother, Carolyn Ford, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Carlton Duck officiating. The family will receive friends following the service until 8 p.m. Please consider memorial contributions to gofundme/f/josh-quotcarrotquot-powell.com or to the We Recover Group, www.werecovergroup.com. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Powell, Joshua Edward
Powell, Joshua Edward
