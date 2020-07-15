Pugh Riggleman Surber, B. Mae

On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, B. Mae Pugh Riggleman Surber, a beloved sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend took God's hand and walked through the gates of Heaven, where she joyously reunited with her loved ones who passed before her. One of eleven children, she was the second child and the first daughter of the late Mary Flossie Shelton Pugh and Edgar Staples Pugh. Always thinking of others, she had a very generous heart and a beautiful spirit. Numerous individuals were benefactors of that generosity. Whether family, friend, or stranger she would give you her last dollar if she thought you needed it. Her statement was "I know how tough things can be, so I like to help in any way I can", and she did. Whether picking up items at yard sales to "Save for someone who might need it" or simply trying her best (in her own way) to give you a "bit of advice", she always meant well. For those of us she leaves behind, we will deeply miss this wonderful, feisty great lady! She will be forever loved and forever etched in our hearts. In honor of her memory: we her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren will strive to be generous of heart and continue to help those in need whenever we can. For that will be her everlasting legacy. She stood proud through life's hardships and worked tirelessly to raise her five children. She strived to demonstrate to her children that through hard work, self- sacrifice, dignity, and self -respect you could face any challenge that came your way. She was, and will continue to be, the wind beneath their wings. Her first marriage was to Mason Keith Riggleman Sr of which five children were born, Cynthia Riggleman Cyrus Creasy (Thomas-deceased), Mason Keith Riggleman Jr. (Lynn), Deborah Riggleman Murphy, Roy Kent Riggleman (who predeceased her), and Tamara Riggleman Rossi Butler. Her second marriage, of 41 years, was to Edward Lewis Surber (who predeceased her). Forever Sweethearts (married on Valentine's Day), he was the love of her life and they are now eternally embraced. She was affectionately known as "Nanny Mae" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Nikki Cyrus (Shawn) Fellers (Tristan and Wynter Fellers), Tabitha Riggleman Jordan (Chris) Daniel (Christian Jordan (Emily) and Katie Daniel), Christopher Riggleman (Elias Riggleman), Layla and Harrison Riggleman, Heather Riggleman (Kayden and Zoe Wallace, Mason Hall), Nicky Riggleman Saelens (Makala Riggleman and Harley Saelens), Lauren Murphy (Danny) Wong (Lily and Remi Wong), and Joseph Rossi. step-grandchildren, Scott Creasy and family, and Brandi C. Stinnett and family; stepdaughter, Melody Surber Morris (Julia Morris Bateman and family; Bradley Morris and family). In addition to her immediate family she also leaves to cherish her memory her siblings, sisters, Sadie Pugh Keesee Martin (Wesley), Gladys Pugh, Julia Pugh Sprouse, Peggy Pugh Brown (Donald), and Ruby Pugh Grishaw, numerous relatives, and great friends. Her brothers, Grady and Morgan Pugh, and her sisters, Bobby Pugh Brooks George, Mabel Pugh Snead and Margaret Pugh Pickeral Ennis predeceased her. She leaves cherished memories for her very best, dearest, and closest friend of 60 years, Barbara Layne, with whom she weathered through the storms and rejoiced in the good times, all with an abundance of love in her heart for her dear friend. A special thanks to her sister, Judy, for her loving care. A thank you to Centra Hospice for their devoted care. Funeral services will be held at Diuguid, Timberlake Chapel, Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, Virginia, on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Cumbie Memorial Cemetery, Rocky Road, Rustburg, Virginia. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 7 until 9 p.m. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralaservice.com. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel 21914 Timberlake Rd.
