July 25, 1919 - July 2, 2020 Viola Mae Jackson Puryear, 100, of Gladys, died on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at The Carrington. She was the wife of the late James Hamlett Puryear. She was born on July 25, 1919, in Gladys, a daughter of the late Henry Clay Jackson and Della Mae Eye Jackson. She was a member of Kedron Baptist Church and a homemaker. She is survived by one son, Jesse Lee Puryear and his wife, Diane, of Gladys; one sister, Ida Perkins Bates; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Henry Clay Puryear; a brother, Lewis Merle Jackson; and a sister, Mamie Donald. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Kedron Baptist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Brian Reynolds. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Kedron Baptist Church, P.O. Box 38, Gladys, VA 24554. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service 124 Flynn Street, Gladys, VA 24554
Puryear, Viola Mae Jackson
