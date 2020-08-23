Raby, Donald Thomas "Tom"

March 5, 1971 - August 18, 2020 Donald Thomas "Tom" Raby, 49, of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away after a long illness, on August 18, 2020, at home. He was born on March 5, 1971, in Lynchburg, the son of Linda Reynolds Payne and Donald Keith Raby. Tom was a gentle soul with a kind spirit. He was very creative and musically gifted. He was self-taught on the guitar, madoline, dulcimer, keyboard and flute. His art included sketching and sculpting. Sadly, those gifts were taken from him as a result of his illnesses. We rejoice in the thought that he is free from these restraints and whole again mentally and physically in no pain. Tom is survived by his mother, Linda Payne and stepfather, Thomas L. Payne, of Lynchburg; his maternal grandmother, Virginia Coleman Reynolds of Forest; his sister, Lisa Raby Edmunds (Paul) of Lynchburg; stepsisters, Carrie Payne of Madison Heights, and Adrien Payne of Lynchburg; and nephew, Paul "Carrington" Edmunds Jr. and Harrison Kean Edmunds of Lynchburg, and Caleb James Payne of Madison Heights. He also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, cousins and a great community of neighbors and friends at Wesley Apartments. Tom was predeceased by his father, Don Raby; his grandmother, Gladys Hamlet Raby; grandfathers, Earnest Keith Raby, and James Leonard Reynolds Jr.; and step grandfather, Bobbie S. Reynolds. Due to Covid 19 there will be no visitation or formal service. The family requests that you take some time to enjoy your favorite music and art and remember Tom. "Then they cried to the Lord in their trouble, and he delivered them from their distress. He brought them out of the darkness and the shadow of death, and burst their bonds apart." Psalm 107:13-14 Regardless of what binds us; physical illness, mental struggles or impending death, the Lord will free us from all our pain. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation or the COPD Foundation. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
