Ragland, Edward Lee "Eddie"

July 4, 1969 - August 23, 2020 Edward Lee Ragland, 51, of Shipman, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at home surrounded by family. He was born on July 4, 1969, in Charlottesville, the son of Otha Morris Ragland and Leana Staton Ragland. Eddie was preceded in death by a brother, William "Buck" Ragland. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Sam Ragland and wife, Becky; two sisters, Julie Ponton and husband, Mike and Mary Viar and husband, Chris; two sons, Brandon Morris Ragland and Brian Keith Ragland; and special nieces, McKenzi Painter, Ellie Ragland and Macie Deel. Eddie was a machinist with Higgins Engineering for 28 years. As per his wishes, a private graveside service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to UVA Hope Center, 590 Peter Jefferson Pkwy., Suite 175, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).
