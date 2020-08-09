Ragland, Robert Neal

Robert Neal Ragland, 51, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was the loving husband of Melissa Hudgins Ragland for 16 years. Born on February 6, 1969, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Carlton Wayne Ragland and the late Linda Burns. Robert worked as an Electrician for BW Containers and was a faithful believer in the Lord. He was a longtime loyal fan of the Miami Dolphins and recently took up fishing. Robert is survived by his wife, Melissa Ragland; sister, Lisa Nash and husband, Wilton; brothers, Michael Ragland and wife, Valerie and Joey Burns and wife, Shannon; good friends and in-laws, Norma Mangus and Roger Hudgins and wife, Patti; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebrations of Robert's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Salvation Army, 2215 Park Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Ragland family (929-5712).
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.