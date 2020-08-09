Ragland, Robert Neal

You have permission to edit this article.
Robert Neal Ragland, 51, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was the loving husband of Melissa Hudgins Ragland for 16 years. Born on February 6, 1969, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Carlton Wayne Ragland and the late Linda Burns. Robert worked as an Electrician for BW Containers and was a faithful believer in the Lord. He was a longtime loyal fan of the Miami Dolphins and recently took up fishing. Robert is survived by his wife, Melissa Ragland; sister, Lisa Nash and husband, Wilton; brothers, Michael Ragland and wife, Valerie and Joey Burns and wife, Shannon; good friends and in-laws, Norma Mangus and Roger Hudgins and wife, Patti; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebrations of Robert's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Salvation Army, 2215 Park Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Ragland family (929-5712).

