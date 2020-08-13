You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Read, Betty W.
0 entries

Read, Betty W.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Betty W. Read, 85, of Lynchburg, died on Monday, August 10, 2020. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Read, Betty W.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Read as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert