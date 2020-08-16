Read, Betty Womack

Betty Womack Read, 85, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Dr. J. T. Wyatt Read II; son, Michael W. Read (Randy); son, Dr. Allen T. Read (Brenda); and grandchildren, Sarah Read, Michael Becker and Steven Ball. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Becker, who passed away in January of this year. Betty was born in Lynchburg in 1935 to Glady and Roy Womack. She was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School and held a degree in Mathematics from Lynchburg College. She was a lifelong member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church (WLBC) and volunteered for over forty years with the Lynchburg area Meals on Wheels. Those wishing to honor her memory may consider a donation to their local Meals on Wheels or one of the following through WLBC: Building Fund, Operation Christmas Child, Esther Circle or the missions of Alma Hunt, Annie Armstrong or Lottie Moon. The family will hold a private Memorial Service (due to COVID19) at Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory in Lynchburg. We ask that you join with us in prayer at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, as we remember and honor her memory. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
