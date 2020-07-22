Richardson, Linda Mayberry
Linda Mayberry Richardson, 71, of Madison Heights passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at her residence. Born May 17, 1949, in Lynchburg, she was a retired stocker with J Crew. She was predeceased by two siblings, Harold Scott and Marsha King; and a grandson, Tyler Richardson. She is survived by two sons, Jeff Richardson of Madison Heights and Chris Sherwood of Concord; four grandchildren, Cory Richardson, Chad Richardson, Kayla Richardson, and Amber Hagood; two great grandchildren, Kaysen Meggison and Kamryn Meggison. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Derik Hamby officiating. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

