Richeson, Kenneth Paige

Kenneth "Kenny" Paige Richeson, a dedicated and faithful son, brother, uncle, and friend was called to eternal rest on Monday, July 27, 2020. Kenny was born on July 5, 1955 in Lynchburg, Virginia, to devoted parents Paige E. Richeson and Virginia C. Richeson. At a young age, he accepted Christ and was baptized at Piney Hill Baptist Church in Amherst, Virginia, and in his youth, attended Rivermont Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Virginia. Kenny was educated in the Lynchburg City Public School System attending Armstrong Elementary, Dunbar High School, and graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1973. Kenny went on to attend Virginia State University as a history major. After college, Kenny returned to his hometown and was a longtime employee at Kroger's and later Wal-Mart. Kenny retired from Wal-Mart in 2016. Kenny grew up and remained a life-long resident of the Rivermont area in Lynchburg, Virginia. Kenny, like most youth, played football, baseball and basketball. Kenny will be most remembered for being a skilled team player who demonstrated leadership among his teammates with words of encouragement, positive perspective and balanced temperament. He loved all sports and was a steadfast Cowboys and Lakers fan. Kenny was quite the intellect, even a nerd, in his own way. Many people would say "he knew everything about anything." Kenny was Google, before there was Google. He was always humble and willing to share his knowledge and help others. Kenny was a wonderful son, big brother, friend and Early Street neighbor. He was quiet, easy to talk to and a good listener. Kenny was loving, gentle, caring, generous, hard-working, and loyal to his family and friends. For all who encountered him during his life, his pleasant personality and kind ways left an impression. Kenny leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Virginia C. Richeson; brothers, Ronald (Colleen) and Gregory (Shelia); sister, Karen Hope; nephews, Marques and Jonathan; nieces, Lauren, Kristin and Nari (great niece) and many other relatives and friends. Kenny was predeceased by his father, Paige E. Richeson, paternal grandparents, Abraham Sr. and Maude Richeson and maternal grandparents, John and Maudie Cabell. Kenny will be lovingly remembered by his family, friends, classmates, and co-workers. He will be missed by all who knew him. The Richeson Family expresses their appreciation for all acts of kindness shown during Kenny's transition. Weather permitting, an informal celebration of Kenny will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 7:30 PM in the parking lot of Rivermont Baptist Church, 400 Fauquier St, Lynchburg, VA 24503. Masks are required. Feel free to bring your own lawn chair for seating. Due to the numerous restrictions and travel issues because of COVID-19, the family will hold a formal memorial service at a later date. Community Funeral Home Assisting the Family
