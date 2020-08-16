Riess, Otto W.

Otto W. Riess, 77, of Franklinville, N.J., passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He resided in Madison Heights with his lifelong friends, Joseph and Beth Bradshaw; special people in his life, Chris and Alison Ayers, Layla Grace and Wyatt Ayers and Saundra Wright. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
