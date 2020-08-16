Riess, Otto W.

You have permission to edit this article.
Otto W. Riess, 77, of Franklinville, N.J., passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He resided in Madison Heights with his lifelong friends, Joseph and Beth Bradshaw; special people in his life, Chris and Alison Ayers, Layla Grace and Wyatt Ayers and Saundra Wright. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

