Rixey, Charles Edward

Charles Edward Rixey departed this life on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born on July 9, 1962. The family is receiving friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. There will be a private service for the family only. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com Community Funeral Home directing.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Rixey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
