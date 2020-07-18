Rixey, Charles Edward
Charles Edward Rixey departed this life on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born on July 9, 1962. The family is receiving friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. There will be a private service for the family only. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com Community Funeral Home directing.

