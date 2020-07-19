Robenson, Mattie Janet "Cardwell"
Robenson, Mattie Janet "Cardwell"

Mrs. Mattie Janet "Cardwell" Robenson formerly of Madewood Rd., Lynchburg, Campbell County, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Chesterfield, Va. Drive-In funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., at First St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 2366 Brookneal Highway, Rustburg, Va. Community Funeral Home directing.

