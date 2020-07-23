Robenson, Mattie Janet

Mattie Janet Robenson, age 77, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was born on July 24, 1942, to the late Inez Tweedy Cardwell and McKinley Cardwell. She was married to the late Harry Mac Robenson. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Donald Irvin Cardwell, and Harold Cardwell. She is survived by two sisters, Helen Cardwell and Sylvia Cardwell of Lynchburg. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her devoted son, Vincent and his wife, Sarah Robenson; her grandson, Brandon and his wife, Fatima Robenson; one great-granddaughter, Bella Robenson, who she loved dearly, all of Chesterfield, Va. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, the First St. Paul's Missionary Baptist Church family, other relatives, families, and friends. The family extends our sincere appreciation and gratitude to her devoted friends, Anna Smalls, Clarice Gunn, Ilean Pannell, and Lillian Jones. Mattie was a member of First St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers (NO flowers). A monetary donation in memory of Mattie can be made at any BB&T Bank in the honor of her great-granddaughter, Bella Desiree Robenson. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at comfuneral@aol.com. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, and Friday, July 24, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Drive-In funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 2366 Brookneal Highway, Rustburg, Va. Professional services entrusted to the care of Community Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Burial Park, 2310 Lakeside Drive (Rt.221), Lynchburg, VA 24501 The funeral service can be viewed live online at First St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church (Rustburg, Va.) Facebook page (click "LIVE").
