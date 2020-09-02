Robertson, Elizabeth Bowles

February 11, 1933 - August 30, 2020 Elizabeth B. Robertson a life-long resident of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away in the comfort of her home on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Paul Campbell Bowles and Catherine Perrow Bowles; as well as her sister, Paula Bowles Watkins. Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Robertson Jr.; and a son, Paul Stuart Robertson. Mrs. Robertson is survived by her children, Catherine Robertson Monroe (Robert) of Lynchburg, Charles Henry Robertson III (Rhonda) of Charlottesville, and Elizabeth Robertson McCormack of Lynchburg. In addition, she is survived by four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Elizabeth was an accomplished potter and an artist in residence at the Lynchburg Fine Arts Center. One of her favorite interests was historical residences to include the Chauncy Spencer Home, Miller Claytor House and Poplar Forest. All of which she depicted in great detail in clay. The family would like to thank Loving Health Care for sending Georgette, Gabby and Sally to take care of our mother for many months. Their love and tenderness with her was wonderful and comforting. We would also like to thank Centra Hospice for having compassionate nurses and for being available to Elizabeth and the family 24 hours a day. Mrs. Robertson requested that in lieu of flowers or food, please consider a donation to either of the following organizations, The Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502 or the Wounded Warrior project at Woundedwarriorproject.org. A private service will be conducted at a later date. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory 811 Wiggington Road Chapel
