March 8, 1925 - July 6, 2020 Buddy Carol Rorer, 95, of 633 Riverview Drive, Altavista died on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Autumn Care of Altavista. He was the husband of the late Hilda West Rorer. He was born on March 8, 1925, in Pittsylvania County, a son of the late Willie Rorer and Mamie Bailess Rorer. He was a member of Central Baptist Church, Campbell Lodge 316 A.F. & A.M., a retired employee of Burlington Industries, Klopman Division, and a United States Army veteran of World War II. He is survived by three sisters, Barbara Moorefield of Hurt, Annette Jacobs and Shelby Mattox both of Altavista. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Green Hill Cemetery by the Rev. David Bayse with military honors by American Legion Altavista Memorial Post 36 & Gretna Post 232 and Masonic rites by Campbell Lodge 316 A.F. & A.M. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service 809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517
Rorer, Buddy Carol
