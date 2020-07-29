Rose, Adrian E. "Pucci"
Rose, Adrian E. "Pucci"

Adrian E. "Pucci" Rose departed this life on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Bedford Memorial Hospital. A gravesidel service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at ScottZion Baptist Church Cemetery. Please follow the rules and regulations of COVID 19 and be advised that masks are required. Community Funeral Home directing

