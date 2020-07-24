Rupert, James Frederick "Jim"

James Frederick "Jim" Rupert, 87, of Lynchburg, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was the husband of Betsy Taylor Rupert. He was born on Monday, April 3, 1933, in Saginaw, Mich., a son of the late Floyd Rupert and the late Ruth Kleece Rupert. Jim was married three times, first to the late, Nila Tompkins Rupert, second, to the late Ruby Hall Rupert and third to Betsy Taylor Rupert. Along with his parents and first two wives, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Holden Rupert and a brother, Ronald Rupert. Jim graduated from the University of Michigan and was a member of Chi-Phi Fraternity. He was a retired engineer working for Babcock & Wilcox for thirty years, then at Simplimatic Engineering and his last fifteen years for himself at James F. Rupert Consulting. He was a member of Peakland United Methodist Church. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, David Rupert (Annette) of Salem, Mass., and Steven Rupert (Patti) of Fredericksburg, Va.; stepchildren, Kelly Hensley of Altavista, Va., Kendall Lacks (Sheila) of Matthews, N.C., Mary Michael Schweiker (Rich) of Richmond, Va., Blake Givens (Danny) of Lynchburg, Va., and Brooke Culclasure (Jay) of Greenville, S.C.; a brother, Gary Rupert (Jackie) of Ann Arbor, Mich.; a half sister, Deborah Patterson (Bruce) of East Tawas, Mich.; and 14 step grandchildren, Beth-Ann Hensley, Allison Hensley, Emily Cunningham, Hayden Lacks, Caleb Lacks, Richard Schweiker, Claire Schweiker, Michael Schweiker, Tate Royer, Clayton Royer, Billy Royer, Jimmy Culclasure, Douglas Culclasure, and Dargan Culclasure. A family and friends celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider Ruth Circle, c/o Peakland United Methodist Church, 4434 Boonsboro Road, Lynchburg, VA 24503. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
