Sachs Gardner, Leah Belle

January 3, 1931 - August 30, 2020 Leah Belle Sachs Gardner, 89, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020, in Silver Spring, Md. A memorial service for immediate family will be held at Beth Joseph Agudath Sholom Cemetery in Madison Heights, Va., on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. EDT. The service will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/whittenfuneralhome. Leah Belle was born and raised in Lexington, Va. She was the neighborhood's fastest running back, lettered in basketball in high school, and was a skilled equestrienne. She earned a BA in Fine Arts from Mary Washington College, where she served in the Cavalry during World War II. She met the love of her life, Dr. Robert D. "Bob" Gardner, when her brother brought Bob home from UVA for Thanksgiving Dinner. After their marriage, Leah Belle became a homemaker, and while raising four children, she volunteered her time and talents to many organizations, including the Lynchburg Fine Arts Center, Agudath Sholom Synagogue, and the Virginia School of the Arts. Her talents were many: artist, sculptor, costumer, seamstress, actress, writer, and teacher. She was honored by the YWCA Academy of Women with the Arts and Culture Award, and received the Humanitarian Award from the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities. Survivors include her sons, Todd (Lori) Gardner of Silver Spring, Md., and Greg (Debra) Gardner of Lake Lure, N.C., and daughter, Shayne Gardner of Arlington, Va. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert D. Gardner and daughter, Jill Gardner. She is also survived by her brother, Leonard "Bert" Sachs of Norfolk, Va.; three grandchildren, Joshua (Maya) Gardner, Alana (Akiva) Landsman, and Jake Gardner (Bethany); and two great-granddaughters, Yves Gardner-Barak and Sage Landsman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jill Gardner Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation and Agudath Sholom Synagogue, 2055 Langhorne Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24501. To send a condolence to the family, please visit whittenfuneralhome.com. Whitten Funeral Home 1336 Park Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501
