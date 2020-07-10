Sales, Jonathan
0 entries

Sales, Jonathan

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Jonathan Sales, departed this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his residence 2108 Tulip St. He was born on September 28, 1983, to John P. and Janet Burks Sales. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Elmer P. Sales; maternal grandfather, William Burks and uncle, Alfrie A. Sales. In additon to his parents, Jonathan is survived by his wife, Alecia Cobbs Sales; three children, Jaymik Sales, ZaMont'e Sales and Journee Sales; paternal grandmother, Gloria Jean Sandidge; maternal grandmother, Bertha Burks; brother, Jermaine Sales; sister, Ja'Niece Sales; five uncles; three aunts and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Community Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in the Sales Family Cemetery, Amherst. There will be a walk through visitation from 5 until 6 p.m., on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Community Funeral Home directing.

Sales, Jonathan
To plant a tree in memory of Jonathan Sales as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News