Salmon, Patricia Woodroof

Patricia Ann Woodroof Salmon, artist, mother, and Marine Corps wife, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Fairfax, Virginia, of complications from Alzheimer's. Born in Lynchburg to William Edwin Woodroof Sr. and Mildred Davis Burford Woodroof, she graduated from Bluestone High School (1958) and Lynchburg College (1962), majoring in sociology and art. She married Christopher Bur Salmon on December 21, 1963, in Richmond at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, and they embarked on military life: raising three children, while becoming consummate Southern hostess, fearless matriarch, and special education advocate. She and Chris helped raised a niece and her daughter's best friend. She founded the Blue Ridge Brain Injury Support Group the first in the surrounding area while relearning skills lost in a car accident and became passionate about feline welfare. She is survived by her children, Stuart Christopher Salmon (Jessica) of Charlottesville, Timothy Bur Salmon of Winchester, and Deirdre Ann Salmon Hays (Tim) of Leesburg; bonus children, Patricia Nevins Kime (Carl) of Arlington, and Tracey Sutphin Miller (Christie) of Wyoming, Delaware; grandchildren, Emily, Quinton, and Christopher Hays of Leesburg; her beloved brother, William Edwin "Buddy" Woodroof Jr. (Penny) of Richmond; and dozens of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11 until 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Allwood Cemetery behind El Bethel Methodist Church, 925 Buffalo Springs Turnpike, Amherst. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund and Rappahannock Animal Welfare League. Please hug a cat. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
