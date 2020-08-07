You have permission to edit this article.
Saunders, Mykle Darnell
Saunders, Mykle Darnell

Mykle Darnell Saunders, 42, of Lynchburg, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Saunders, Mykle Darnell
