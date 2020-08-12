Savoy, Damarion Miliek

You have permission to edit this article.
Damarion Miliek Savoy, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Damarion was born to Maria Mora and DeShaun Savoy on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg, Virginia. Although Damarion's life was short, he touched our lives beyond measure, and he will forever remain in our hearts. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Tamari Savoy; grandmothers, Alison Peters and Stacy Cousar; grandfathers, James Harvey Jr. and Kiante Hall; great-grandmothers, Tamara Peters, Belinda Robinson and Virginia Johnson; great-grandfather, Gary Peters and great-grandfather, Ronnie Cousar. Other survivors include great-aunts, Carolyn Johnson, Monica Johnson and Leta Proffitt; aunts, Anna Mora, Louisa Mora and Natiyah Johnson; uncles, Carlos Cuevas, and Tyler Knott; and his cousins, Ivy Cash, Junie Scott, and Layla Cash. He was preceded in death by his great great-grandparents, George and Estelle Peters, Phylis Peters and Rosa and James Johnson; and great great-great-grandmother, Naomi Daniels Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, Virginia with the Rev. James Harvey Sr. officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Monroe, Virginia. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

