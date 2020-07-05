Schenkel, Winnifred Clair

Winnifred Clair Schenkel died on July 2, 2020. She was born on August 26, 1932, the daughter of Lillian Maude Campbell Clair and Wallace Clair. She was predeceased by her husband, Herman R. Schenkel Jr. and her parents. She is survived by her three children, Lisa L. Schenkel and her husband, J. Gregory Crandall, Daniel W. Schenkel and his wife, Jennifer W. Schenkel, and Caroline S. Hamilton and her husband, Daniel J. Hamilton. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Clair Hanson, Tice L. Schenkel, Lindsay Spavone, Jacob Hull, and Stori Hull; her sister, Sandy Clair Colomb; and her sister-in-law, Marianne S. Scholes. After a well-traveled childhood, including living on both coasts of Canada and in France, as well as the northeast United States, she graduated from Cornell University in 1954 with a Bachelor of Arts in French Literature, English and Psychology. She later earned a Master's Degree from Lynchburg College in Psychology, and became certified as a Licensed Professional Counselor. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Boonsboro. Winnie was a strong advocate of civil and human rights and engendered in all who were in her sphere, a respect and appreciation for all people. When she moved to Lynchburg, Va., after marrying her husband Herman, she immediately became involved in civic matters and joined the League of Women Voters, where she served as its president for several years. In addition, she was on the board of many local organizations including the YWCA, Miriam's House, Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority, and others. Together she and her husband Herman supported their community, always with an eye to helping those who needed it most. In recognition of the pandemic and to protect us all, there will be a private service for immediate family only. Anyone wishing to make memorial donations may consider Miriam's House, Lynchburg YWCA, the Lynchburg Public Library or a charity of your choice. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
