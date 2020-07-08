December 29, 1942 - July 6, 2020 Carolyn Roberts Schneider, 77, of Evington, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Charles Allen Schneider for 57 years. Born on December 29, 1942, in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lee Roberts and the late Lelia Kiff Roberts. Carolyn was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church and enjoyed her ladies' Bible Study Group and her Faith 2 Faith Group. She dedicated her life to serving others including volunteering at the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center. Besides her love for her Lord, her greatest joy was taking care of her family and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by four siblings. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Cami McBride and husband, Jon, Conli McVey and husband, Greg, Channing Shipley and husband, Derek, and Collyn Gillispie and husband, Billy; 11 grandchildren, Claire and Ella McBride, Ashley, Lexi, and Shane McVey, Zachery, Riley and Avery Shipley, and Addysn, Ava, and Alivia Gillispie; sister, Sandra Hawxwell and husband, Jack; and numerous other family members and friends. A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Thomas Road Baptist Church, Pate Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 1 p.m. in Brunner Hall. Interment will be private at Fort Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum. For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family would like you to consider the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center, 2451 Thomson Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24501. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Schneider family (239-0331).
Schneider, Carolyn Roberts
