Scott, Georgia D.

Georgia D. Scott, age 74, formerly of Bedford, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at home in Miramar, Fla., surrounded by the love of her family. Georgia was born on February 25, 1946, in Bedford County to the late Charlie Hastings and Helen Dyke Royal. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Waldron Scott and a grandchild, Natasha who passed away at the age of seven. She was a graduate of Susie G. Gibson High School in Bedford and later relocated to New Jersey, where she became the First Democratic and First African American Freeholder of Passaic County, N.J. She was founder and Director of Loving Care Early Learning Center and President of Holistic Ministries Int'l(HMI), Paterson, N.J. George was a passionate woman who loved life;never met a stranger, and loved her family immensely. Georgia is survived by her three children, Felicia, Bo, and Ivy; six grandchildren, Laura, Brittney, Adonye, Jose, Casey, and Kamar; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles, Donald, Hasting and Henry Dyke and Paul Royal; sisters, Jackie Carson, Carolyn Dudley, Gaynell Ferris and Patty Hubbard, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends whose lives were touched by Georgia. A Celebration of Life will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Tree of Life Ministries, 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg. Interment will be held at Virginia Memorial Park. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing
