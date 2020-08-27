 Skip to main content
Scruggs lll, Warren Burks
Scruggs lll, Warren Burks

Warren Burks Scruggs lll, 63, of Lynchburg, passed away at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born in Clifton Forge, on July 14, 1957, he was a son of the late Warren Burks Scruggs ll and Ruby Boone Scruggs. He was preceded in death by a brother, Merle Scruggs. He is survived by a son, Matthew Scruggs and his wife, Farah, of Clemmons, N.C.; three daughters, Amanda LaGuardia of Cincinnati, Ohio, Katie Schroeck and her husband, Adam, of Charles Town, W.Va., and Theresa LaGuardia of Astoria, N.Y.; and four grandchildren, Aria LaGuardia, Wyatt Schroeck, Xavier, Schroeck, and Donovan Schroeck. A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Faith Alliance Church. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Scruggs lll, Warren Burks
Scruggs lll, Warren Burks
