Seay, Rachel Skinnell

July 13, 1930 - July 2, 2020 Rachel Skinnell Seay, 89, died on July 2, 2020, at Autumn Care of Altavista. She was born in Bedford County, Va., on July 13, 1930, to the late William Granderson Skinnell and May Hackworth Skinnell. Rachel was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Harold Raymond Seay and by daughter-in-law, Janet Parrish Seay. Survivors include sons, Donald R. Seay of Chesapeake, Va., William C. Seay and wife, Ella, of Altavista, Va., and Freddie A. Seay of Lewisville, Texas; grandsons, Andrew R. Seay and wife, Sarita, of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Adam P. Seay of Chesapeake, Va.; and one sister-in-law, Irene Skinnell. She was the last of her seven siblings, brothers, Landon T. Skinnell, John Andrew Skinnell, and Robert B. Skinnell and sisters, Louise Carwile, Helen Lula Overstreet, Willie Spradlin and Mae Frances Wood. A long-time member of Penuel Baptist Church and a 1948 graduate of Huddleston High School, Rachel was a homemaker and worked at several sewing factories in the Lynchburg area before and after raising her children. She excelled in the sewing and needlework arts and after her retirement, she became a fixture at local craft shows. She was known for her crochet works, especially angels and Christmas ornaments, and was awarded "Best in Show" at the 1994 Lynchburg Craft Show. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Green Hill Cemetery by the Rev. Carlton Gunter For those wishing to view Rachel, viewing will be available from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the funeral home. For the protection of your health, proper health precautions and social distancing will be practiced. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Penuel Baptist Church, 2770 Wards Road, Altavista, VA 24517. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service 809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517
Seay, Rachel Skinnell
