Self, Walter Parrish

On August 25, 2020, Walter P. Self said goodbye to the turmoil of this chaotic world and joined those he had loved, lost and longed to be with in Paradise. Walter was born at home in Pittsylvania County, to Alberta Payne and William Self on December 26, 1933. His father died when Walter was a small boy, and his mother married Malcolm Dalton, whom Walter constantly praised as a hardworking, ethical man, who laid the foundation for the character Walter built his own life upon. As he grew, his opinions were strong on most all civic or political issues he deemed worthy. That strong will was unwavering as many of his friends, co-workers, and family can easily remember. Walter retired after forty-four years with BGF in Altavista. He was well known for his ability to ensure a quality product was the norm in his division and delighted in teaching and guiding others to do likewise. Especially workers from East European countries who came to learn about the textiles made in Altavista. He had lasting friendships with several of these foreign representatives. While he was not a man known to join a lot of social groups, there was one exception! From the age of fifteen he loved fast cars, race cars, and race car drivers (a few chosen ones he deemed worthy); he even tried a short career at racing. He gave that up when he realized that you need lots of replace and repair funding! So, he became an accomplished mechanic and worked many years with his dearest friend Harold Simpson, helping to buy and sell automobiles and parts. Walter's ability to judge an automobile's value and ensure a fair price made him a friend of many people throughout the Gretna area. He prided himself as a man of integrity and his family and many others would agree. Walter had a second passion, baseball and more specifically, The New York Yankees!! He had followed the team since he was a young boy and never turned his back on them even when he screamed, yelled, and cursed each mistake a team member would make, because "your team deserves your loyalty" no matter what, same as your family. Walter was a proud Republican and staunch conservative and would quickly inform others of their need to follow his example or face certain failure. He never served in the military but was extremely supportive of all those that had sacrificed to preserve his freedom. Walter above all was a proud to be an American. Walter attended Summersett Baptist Church for more than sixty years and considered it the place he was truly close to God. In 1970 Walter married Mary Updike Crews and they enjoyed 35 years of happiness prior to Mary's death in December 2005. Walter is survived by the daughter he cherished, Gail C. Dalton and husband, Ronnie; the son he was proud of, John W. (Jay) Crews; as well as his beloved grandson and very special granddaughter, Timothy and Crystal Dalton, all of Gretna, Virginia. Even though Walter will not be here to greet his first great grandchild which is due to arrive in January, there is no doubt he will join a host of guardian angels from our family that will watch over and protect this precious addition! The family will receive friends at the residence of his son, Jay Crews, 6857 Music St., Gretna, Virginia Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Gretna Burial Park with the Rev. Jason Andrews and Ronnie Simpson officiating. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
