Sharp, Terrell Keith

November 2, 1953 - August 12, 2020 Terrell, 66, passed peacefully on August 12, 2020. In March 2018, he was diagnosed with Stage IV Colon Cancer and faced this challenge head-on with a great deal of determination, strength, grace, dignity and his unique sense of humor. Born on November 2, 1953, in Lynchburg, Va., he was the son of Joseph and Doris Burnett Sharp. He was a passionate and competitive baseball player, and started playing when his grandfather put a ball and glove in his hand when he was three years old He continued his love of the sport and played through high school where he was a key player on the successful Brookville Bees baseball team for three years. He continued playing ball after college on many company and community softball teams. Terrell graduated from James Madison University with a Bachelors' Degree in Data Processing. He had a very successful IT career that spanned over 40 years, arguably the golden era of IT. Terrell's talents allowed him to easily adapt to new technologies and methodologies as they evolved, enabling him to take on new opportunities with his expertise. During his career, he maintained many different roles; most recently he led the design, architecture, and development of a state of the art dashboard for the healthcare industry. His dedication and devotion to this dashboard initiated the emergence of a new company-Arrowlytics-one that Terrell would have an ownership stake in. Terrell is survived by his wife, Robin Tanner-Sharp; stepsons, Andrew (Emily) Allen, and Charles (Veronica) Allen; as well as the love of his life, his granddaughter, Natalie; his dog, Addie; three granddogs; his aunt, Nancy Burnett; cousins, Robert (Susan) Burnett, and Greg (Diane) Newman; nieces and nephew, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aunt Catherine Newman; uncle, Kenneth Burnett; and his cousin, Jeffrey Burnett. Terrell enjoyed playing golf, woodworking, fly fishing, hanging out with his family and friends, and working to make his yard and home beautiful. During Terrell's last week of life, he described heaven as a place filled with majestic mountains, beautiful golf courses, rivers abundant with large rainbow trout, lots of dogs, and all manner of wildlife except for squirrels and voles. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Colorectal Cancer Alliance (www.impact@ccalliance.org), Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region (www.pcccr.org), or Greater Charlotte SPCA (www.charlottespca.org). Due to COVID-19, a celebration of a life well-lived will be held later, with events in Charlotte and Lynchburg, Va. Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com. McEwen Funeral Service 10500 Park Road
