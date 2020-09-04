Shelton, Dean Tyler

Dean Tyler Shelton, of Lynchburg, died on September 1, 2020. He was the husband of Dale Irby Shelton for 61 years. Born on August 23, 1937, in Pittsylvania County, Dean was a son of the late Melvin Tyler Shelton and the late Mary Gatewood Shelton. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Mark Shelton and his wife, Hannah, of Amherst, and Glen Shelton and his wife, Kristi, of Madison Heights; four grandchildren, Jon Shelton and his wife, Erin, of Lynchburg, Allie Pizzichillo and her husband, Lou, of Lindenhurst, N.Y., Tony Rice and his wife, Cole, of Lynchburg, and Tiffany Coffey and her husband, Ted, of Madison Heights; a great-grandson, Eric Shelton of Lynchburg; a great-grandson, Bennett Shelton of Lynchburg; a great-granddaughter, Mia Pizzichillo of Lindenhurst, N.Y.; a great-grandson, Logan Pizzichillo of Lindenhurst, N.Y.; a great-grandson, Nolan Rice of Lynchburg; a great-granddaughter, Rhylan Rice of Lynchburg; a great granddaughter, Mackenzie Coffey of Madison Heights; a great-grandson, Andrew Coffey of Madison Heights; a great-grandson, Archie Coffey of Madison Heights; a great-granddaughter, Abigail Coffey of Madison Heights; and his brother, Bobby Shelton and his wife, Carolyn, of Gretna. After graduation from Gretna High School, Dean completed "The Apprentice School" program at Newport News Shipyard. He started at GE as a machinist, in 1960, and retired from GE/Ericsson, over 40 years later, in 2002, as an Industrial Engineer. He was a member of Chestnut Hill Baptist Church. Dean loved good music and was a supporter of all athletics. He played golf through most of his adult life. He enjoyed being with his family and participated in their many activities. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Chestnut Hill Baptist Church. Interment will be private. Due to limited seating because of restrictions on gatherings the service will be streamed live on https://www.facebook.com/christcommunitychurchmadisonheightsvirginia/?ref=bookmarks if you are unable to attend in person. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, 5225 Fort Ave. Lynchburg, VA 24502. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
