Shoemaker Sr., Richard Floyd

Richard Floyd Shoemaker Sr., departed this life peacefully surrounded by family at his home on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the age of 73. Richard is survived by his beloved children Shirley (Chuck) Morris of Monroe, Teresa (Steve) Evans of Newport News, Richard Shoemaker Jr. of Salem, Tammy (Rodney) Hamlett of Evington, and Chris Burks and Randy Burks both of Campbell County. He is survived by his sister Sandra Robbins and his brothers Albert Shoemaker and Roy Shoemaker all of Madison Heights. Richard also leaves behind to cherish his memory his grandchildren Mike (Jessie), Ashley (Rondell), Thomas (Michelle), Brandon (Connor Kennedy), William, Joey, Cheyenne, Dalton, Joshua, Cody, Christopher, Raven, and Dakota and great-grandchildren Amanda, Landon, Lynnix, Makenzie, Victoria, Lexie, and Ivy. Additionally, he is survived by his special friend Judy Cash, his treasured dog Missy, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Mildred Shoemaker, his sisters Mildred "Ann" Poe and Betty Lou Robbins, the love of his life and wife of 33 years Norma Shoemaker, and a Baby Boy Shoemaker. Richard was born on April 12, 1947 in Lynchburg, Virginia to Willie and Mildred Shoemaker whom he loved "everything" about. As a young boy, Richard dreamed of becoming a truck driver, but he ultimately decided in his teenage years that exterminating was the career path for him. He was passionate about his career and he spent many years working for various exterminating companies before founding his own exterminating business in 1989, Shoemaker's Termite and Pest Control. Customer service and a passion to help those around him were part of his philanthropy until the very end, and Richard cherished all of his loyal customers. Richard was warmly relational and made friends everywhere he went. He always enjoyed a great laugh, had a wonderful sense of humor, and he was known for his fun stories. He was an active member of Moose Lodge 715 where he obtained one of his most prized accomplishments of being recognized as a Pilgrim Member. Richard also enjoyed eating at Hibachi Buffett, listening to George Jones, attending church at Randolph Memorial Baptist Church, and traveling to Atlantic City as often as possible. He was an avid New York Yankees baseball fan, always carried treats for the dogs he would encounter, enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and he always looked forward to a good game of bingo with his sister and nieces. The family would like to thank Lynchburg Hematology and Oncology Clinic, Dr. McNeil, and Centra Hospice for the care and compassion they provided. A celebration of Richard's life will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Whitten Monelison Chapel, with interment to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday July 12, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Whitten Monelison Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Lynchburg Department of Social Services Adult Services Unit, the Amherst County Animal Shelter, or the Randolph Memorial Baptist Building fund in his honor. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Shoemaker family. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
