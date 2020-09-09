 Skip to main content
Short, Lori Coker
Lori Coker Short, 57, of Lynchburg died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

