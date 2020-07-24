Simpkins, Lea
Lea Simpkins, 78, of Bedford, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m., on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St. Bedford. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery with the Rev. Dawn Compton officiating. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

