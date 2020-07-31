Simpson, Frances Ann

Frances Ann Simpson, 77, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, is serving the family.
