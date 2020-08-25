Smith, David Milton

David Milton Smith, 94, of Lynchburg, widower of Frances D. Smith, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his home. He was born in Gladys, on February 17, 1926, son of the late Ezekial C. Smith and the late Mary T. Smith. In addition to his wife, Frances, he was preceded in death by three children, Cheryl A. Smith, Carolyn S. McGuire, and Lisa E. Smith as well as six brothers; and sisters, Ezekial C. Smith Jr., Benjamin L. Smith, Susie S. Thomas, Zelma S. Clements, Frances S. Crowell, and Berkeley A. Smith. David was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. A World War II veteran, he served his county in the United States Navy for 22 years before going to work for Aerofin Corporation from which he retired after 23 years. He had a love of all animals and enjoyed bowling in his spare time. He is survived by two daughters, Sharon S. Moody and her husband, William and Linda S. Philbrick and her husband, Don; two sisters, Rosine S. Wilson and Dolories S. Robertson; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and five great great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as three "granddogs", Snowee, Sparkle and Pablo. When attending the service, please maintain social distancing for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com. Friends may stop by Whitten Timberlake Chapel from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, to pay their respects. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park with Pastor Louis Beckwith Jr. officiating. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.