Smith, Deaconess Helen Terrell

March 27, 1939 - July 14, 2020 Deaconess Helen Terrell Smith departed this life on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Lynchburg Health and Rehab Center. Born on March 27, 1939, to the late Mary Herndon Terrell and Willie Sherman Terrell Sr. She was the wife of the late Stephen Smith. She is survived by three loving childen, Timothy Smith, Debora Dearing, and Brian (Renee) Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at New Free Spring Baptist Church, Rustburg. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Community Funeral Home directing.

