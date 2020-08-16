Smith, Dr. Larry

Dr. Larry Francis Smith, 70, of Appomattox, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Born in Lynchburg, December 8, 1949, he was the son of Ruth Guill Smith and the late Fred Collidge Smith. Dr. Smith graduated from Appomattox High School in 1968, Hampden-Sydney College in 1972, with a B.S. Magna cum laude, and was a member of PHI BETA KAPPA. Larry received his medical degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine in 1976, and served two residencies at the University of Virginia Hospital from 1976-79, in Psychiatry and Internal Medicine. Upon completion of his residency, Dr. Smith operated a private family medical practice in Appomattox from 1979-95. He went on to Washington and Lee University School of Law in 1995, and in 2002, he co-founded Smith and Marchand LLP in Dallas, Texas. In 2006, Dr. Smith returned to Appomattox to reopen his private medical practice to serve the community he was raised in until his death. He also served as Commonwealth of Virginia Medical Examiner for Appomattox County from 1979-92 and 2006-13. In addition to his mother, he is survived by numerous cousins. There will be a register available at Robinson Funeral Home for friends to stop by and pay their respects on Thursday, August 20, 2020, and Friday, August 21, 2020, from 9 a.m., until 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to Appomattox County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 57, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.