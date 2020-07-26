James A. Smith James A. Smith, 82, of Madison Heights, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born on May 16, 1938, in Amherst County, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Smith and Betty Cash Smith; brothers Wyatt, Henry, Elwood and Waylon Smith; sisters Ann Sorocco, Bessie Pannell and Margaret Clingenpeel. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marion S. Smith and his daughters, Kathy Yarborough and husband Kenny, and Karen Nemitz of Madison Heights; brother, Clayton Smith and wife, Kathy of Madison Heights; sister, Lucille Wills of York, Penn.; four grandchildren, Jonathon Yarborough and wife, April of Concord, Shannon Yarborough, Heather Rosser and husband, Barry, and Anthony Nemitz all of Madison Heights; three great-grandchildren, Madeline Yarborough, Tessa Yarborough and Connor Yarborough along with many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Briarwood Memorial Gardens with Pastor Steve Ramsey officiating. A visitation will be one-hour prior at the cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
