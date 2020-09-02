Smith, Janice Berry

Janice Berry Smith, 88, of Rustburg, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at home. She was the wife of the late Guy A. Smith Jr. USN retired. Mrs. Smith was born in Norfolk, on April 1, 1932, daughter of the late James Thomas Berry and Edith Ray Berry. She was a long-time member and pianist of Falling River Baptist Church, a teacher, and a former Director of the Lynchburg Fine Arts Center. She also participated, along with her husband, in the Brookneal Lions Club. She is survived by three sons, Guy A. Smith, III (Maria R. Torres Bernier) of Lakeland Fla., Thomas E. Smith (Rita) of Concord, and Mark A. Smith (Amy) of Roanoke; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A private, family only, graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Falling River Baptist Church cemetery by the Rev. Brian Hart. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
