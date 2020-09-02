 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Smith, Janice Berry
0 entries

Smith, Janice Berry

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Janice Berry Smith, 88, of Rustburg, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at home. She was the wife of the late Guy A. Smith Jr. USN retired. Mrs. Smith was born in Norfolk, on April 1, 1932, daughter of the late James Thomas Berry and Edith Ray Berry. She was a long-time member and pianist of Falling River Baptist Church, a teacher, and a former Director of the Lynchburg Fine Arts Center. She also participated, along with her husband, in the Brookneal Lions Club. She is survived by three sons, Guy A. Smith, III (Maria R. Torres Bernier) of Lakeland Fla., Thomas E. Smith (Rita) of Concord, and Mark A. Smith (Amy) of Roanoke; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A private, family only, graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Falling River Baptist Church cemetery by the Rev. Brian Hart. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.

+1 
Smith, Janice Berry
+1 
Smith, Janice Berry

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert