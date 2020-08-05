Smith, Joseph W.

ALTAVISTA, Va. Joseph W. Smith, 99, of Altavista, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 2, 2020. Joseph, lovingly known as "Papa" to his family, died peacefully at home surrounded by his devoted family. Joseph was born in Bridgeport, Conn., on March 18, 1921. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a tank armorer in the 12th Armored Division of the 43rd Tank Battalion. He was a retired plant engineer from Piedmont Manufacturing currently known as Schrader-Bridgeport. He served the Altavista community as a member of the Altavista Exchange Club and the Lion's Club. He was a devoted member of St. Victoria Catholic Church serving the Lord in several ministries including the church building ministry where he lovingly gave his time and talent in construction of the church's fellowship hall. He was an avid golfer and a longtime member of the Altavista Country Club. Besides his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by Marie F. Smith, his wife of 58 years; and a brother, Walter C. Smith of Houston, Texas. He is survived by his brother, Theodore Smith of Allentown, Pa.; one son, Michael J. Smith (Crystal) of Concord, N.C.; two daughters, Mary S. Hamlett (Samuel) of Rustburg, Va., and Patty S. Patterson (Troy) of Gallatin, Tenn.: eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests friends consider donating to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Boy's Town, St. Victoria Catholic Church, or to the charity of your choice in memory of Joseph W. Smith. The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Senior Independence Hospice, Vivian Farmer and team, and especially to close friend and caregiver, Patrice Mangers, for all their love and support. The family has opted to have a private service at this time with a celebration of life for family, friends, and the St. Victoria Community planned for a future date. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
