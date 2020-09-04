 Skip to main content
Smith, Steven Douglas
Smith, Steven Douglas

January 12, 1948 - September 2, 2020 Mr. Steven Douglas Smith, age 72, of Brookneal, passed away on September 1, 2020. He was the son of the late Mr. Jack Smith and Mrs. Edna Bradley Smith. He is survived by his brother, Leon Smith of Lynchburg; three nephews, Eric Britton and Raymond Smith, both of Lynchburg, and Scott Britton of Charlotte, N.C.; two nieces, Gloria Smith and Terresa Smith, both of Lynchburg; a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Green Spring Baptist Church in Brookneal. A public viewing will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528

