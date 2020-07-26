Smith, William Henry
Smith, William Henry

William Henry Smith, 82, transitioned on Friday, July 24, 2020, at his residence. A celebration of William's life will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Chapel, Lynchburg. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

