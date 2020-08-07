Sparrow Jr., Roosevelt Theodore

Roosevelt Theodore Sparrow Jr. of Fairmont Nursing Facility, Amherst, passed away from this life on August 4, 2020. He was born on March 9, 1936, to the late Roosevelt Theodore Sparrow Sr. and Myrtle Banks Sparrow, of Amherst, Virginia. Roosevelt joined St. Peter's Baptist Church in Clifford, Virginia, at an early age and remained a faithful member until his health declined. He was one of the many Sparrow siblings growing up in the rural countryside. He was preceded in death by his three children, Faye Ardelia, William Roosevelt, and Phillip Antonio. Roosevelt was also preceded in death by his sisters, Pauline Campbell, Evelyn Nesbit, Leresa Jean Henson, Sally Washington, Janet Morse, and Maud Sparrow and his brothers, John Henry, Royal Tosey Edward, and William "Billy" Sparrow. He leaves to mourn his daughter, Denise, of Maryland (Timothy); grandchildren, Darren, Brandon, Rahsaan, Jamie, Jason, Lisa, John, Edward Amanda and Brittany, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. Peter's Baptist Church with the Rev. Jaspar Fletcher, officiating. The Interment will be held in the Sparrow Family Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24504
