Spencer, Anna Mae Burdette Goode Howard

August 15, 1922 - August 25, 2020 Anna Mae Burdette Goode Howard Spencer died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Anna was born on August 15, 1922, in Lexington, Kentucky, to Thelma Basil Burdette and Emmett Goode. Thelma marries Clyde Howard and move three-year-old Anna Mae to Chicago, Illinois. Anna had a wonderful life in Chicago. On Sundays after church her parents took Anna to the Harlem Airport to watch black aviators put on fantastic air shows. It is where Anna meets her future husband and African American aviators like Bessie Coleman, Harold Hurd, and Dale White. Flight lessons taught under the direction of Cornelius Coffee began aviation flight instruction to Blacks in Chicago. In 1940, Anna graduates from DuSable High School. She left behind her dream to attend Business College for marriage. Nicknamed Anne Jr., after she marries Chauncey Edward Spencer Sr. on August 18, 1940, at Harlem Airport, Chicago, Illinois. Anna continues her education and served as a Civil Servant in the United States Army Air Corps, (Air Force) and obtain a Business Administration & Counseling Certification. Anna pursues a career as a civil servant in the United States Army Air Corps. In 1941, after six months of employment receive orders to set up the personnel office and records section at the Tuskegee Sub-Depot, Moton Air Force Base in Tuskegee, Alabama. Stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, in Dayton, Ohio, Anne serves as a Placement Officer until 1956. During the early1950's Chauncey and Anna open the Park Moore Drive-In Restaurant down the air strip from the Wright Patterson Air Force Base. It was a popular hangout for airmen and civilian travel in and around the Air Force Base. In 1956, Anne and Chauncey move with their four children to San Bernardino, California. Both serve as Civil Servants in the Air Force and stationed at Norton's Air Force Base. Anne becomes a Buyer in the Printing Department. Successful restaurant owners Anna and Chauncey open their second restaurant Spencer's Steak House in Rubido, Calif. In 1959, Chauncey becomes an active member with the local chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and Anne becomes a member of the Gamma Phi Delta Sorority, Inc. After Anne retirement from the Army Air Force in 1969, she began a new career with the General Telephone Company as Service Representative. In 1970, while employed at the telephone company Anne and Chauncey become the owners of an Avis Rental Car Franchise. The focus of their business is to provide transportation to the airmen who rent vehicles for business and pleasure travel. In 1971, Chauncey's longtime friends from Highland Park, Michigan call him for help to rebuild the city within Detroit known as Highland Park. The local economy, government, infrastructure, and development devastated during the 1967 Detroit riots. Soon Anne and Chauncey pack up house again and this time with five of their eight children and move to Highland Park, Michigan. Anne took on the position as the Personnel Director at Highland Park Hospital. Anne supports Chauncey's work and interests. The Detroit Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen's Inc. was founded in the living-room of their 51 Mc Lean home. The Detroit Chapter is the founding chapter of the National Association of the Tuskegee Airmen Chapters throughout the United States. Anne becomes an active member and establish the Tuskegee Airmen's women's auxiliary and serve as treasurer. In 1975, Chauncey's mother, Anne Bethel Spencer, an American Poet died. Although Chauncey and Anne plans are to return to San Bernardino, California after their short layover in Highland Park, Michigan, agree in 1977 to move their family once again to Lynchburg, Virginia. And hope to return to California. In Lynchburg, Anne and Chauncey purchase their home across the street from where Chauncey was born and grew up. The two become the co-founders of the Anne Spencer Memorial Foundation, Inc. The non-profit organization oversees the historic museum properties designated a Virginia Historic Landmark, listed on the National Register of Historic places. Known as the Anne Spencer House and Garden Museum, Inc. is a Lynchburg designation and must see. Visitors travel from around the world to visit the historic shrine museum and garden. After Anne and Chauncey move to Lynchburg, Anne's career with the Commonwealth of Virginia was Program Director for the Rent A Youth Program and Claims Examiner. Anne serves over twenty years and retires in 1996. After retirement Anne and daughter Shaun open an Antique and Interior Design shop located in Farmville, Virginia. In 2002, Anne works to commemorate her late husband professional accomplishments and raise the Chauncey E. Spencer Virginia Highway Marker placed in front of their Pierce Street home. In 2003, Anne works to establish the Pierce Street Renaissance Historic District to recognize the achievements of the African Americans who once lived between the 1300-1400 blocks of Pierce Street. Anne was predeceased by her husband, Chauncey Edward Spencer Sr., and four children, Edward Alexander Spencer II, Carol Anne Spencer-Read, Joel Bannister Spencer, and Kyle O'Shaunessy Marietta Spencer Thompson. Anne is survived by four children, Michael Spencer, Lu Juan Spencer Mc Mullen, (Lee), Chauncey Spencer II, and Shaun Spencer-Hester. Anne was the grandmother of twelve grandchildren, Edward Spencer III, Melissa Read Thomas, (Chris), Nicole Jenkins, Danielle Harden, Marcus Butler, Lyle Mc Mullen, Jordan Hester (Andrea Hurley), Michael Spencer II, Jennie Spencer, (Jared Taylor), Lynnsey Mc Mullen Dennis, (Michael), Logan Mc Mullen, and Darrion Spencer. Anne was the great-grandmother of ten great-grandchildren, Edward Spencer IV, Devin Minnis, Dominique Harden, Ian Thomas, Richard Jones, Alyssa Dennis, Ryan Marie Dennis, Isabella Taylor, Donald Taylor II, and step-grandchildren, AShawn Taylor, and Alexandrea Taylor. Anne is remembered by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and relatives and friends. A family gathering will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at The Anne Spencer Garden, 1313 Pierce Street, 1 until 3 p.m. A mask and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, send cards and memorial donations to, The Anne Spencer Memorial Foundation, Inc., 1313 Pierce Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Jeffress Funeral Home & Cremation Service www.Jeffress FuneralHome.com/Obituaries
