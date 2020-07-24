Stern, Kelly
Kelly Stern July 18 ,1970 - July 22, 2020 Kelly Scott Stern (50 yrs) son of Glenda and Ricky Ward of Brookneal, late Wayne Stern of Lynchburg, Passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Leaves behind Todd Stern brother, Cadence Stern niece; Sisters, Maegan Thompson (Brandon), Morgan Johnson (Caleb) Nephews Ellis and Resee Johnson. Special friend Mark Holicky, best friend his dog Nanook. A big extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins. Kelly Graduated from Radford University, 1993 with BS in Media Science Went to work for WSLS Roanoke as reporter, videographer then to Snowshoe Mt. as Director, Producer of Snowshoe TV. Move to Richmond and worked for Special Services, then open his own company Stern Insurance. In leui of flowers, make donation to St. Mary's Hospital Richmond Va. Family receiving friends at home of Ricky and Glenda, Brookneal, Va., Memorial at later date.

