Stern, Kelly

Kelly Stern July 18 ,1970 - July 22, 2020 Kelly Scott Stern (50 yrs) son of Glenda and Ricky Ward of Brookneal, late Wayne Stern of Lynchburg, Passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Leaves behind Todd Stern brother, Cadence Stern niece; Sisters, Maegan Thompson (Brandon), Morgan Johnson (Caleb) Nephews Ellis and Resee Johnson. Special friend Mark Holicky, best friend his dog Nanook. A big extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins. Kelly Graduated from Radford University, 1993 with BS in Media Science Went to work for WSLS Roanoke as reporter, videographer then to Snowshoe Mt. as Director, Producer of Snowshoe TV. Move to Richmond and worked for Special Services, then open his own company Stern Insurance. In leui of flowers, make donation to St. Mary's Hospital Richmond Va. Family receiving friends at home of Ricky and Glenda, Brookneal, Va., Memorial at later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.