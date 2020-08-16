Stevens, Gaye Owen

Gaye Owen Stevens, 74, of Redfields Road, Appomattox, died on Friday, March 27, 2020. With lots of music we will celebrate the life of Gaye Owen Stevens the wife of Ronnie Stevens of Appomattox, Va., on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church, 472 White Pine Drive, Appomattox, Va. The family will receive friends at 2:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Gaye Stevens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.