Stevens, Gaye Owen
Gaye Owen Stevens, 74, of Redfields Road, Appomattox, died on Friday, March 27, 2020. With lots of music we will celebrate the life of Gaye Owen Stevens the wife of Ronnie Stevens of Appomattox, Va., on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church, 472 White Pine Drive, Appomattox, Va. The family will receive friends at 2:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family.

